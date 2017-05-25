Military family kayaks through life

SAN ANTONIO - About three miles south of downtown San Antonio, Sarah Neal's office sits on a part of the San Antonio River most people in the Alamo City don't even know about.

"I love being outdoors," Neal said. "Being in a secure environment and windows wasn't my thing."

Although Sarah loves the outdoors, kayaking entered her life in order to deal with lift.

"One of the main reasons I started doing this was when my husband was deployed to Iraq," she explained. "My daughter was around 8 at the time, and she was having a really hard time. I actually started kayaking with her to get her mind focused on something else, and it worked really well."

Sarah and her husband, Darrel, are both military veterans. Their family of four quickly found the therapeutic nature... of nature.

"Seeing her benefit from kayaking so much is why I want to work with the families," Neal added. "It's hard on the parents that [are] left behind, and it's extremely hard on the kids."

The Neal family owns Mission Kayak, a kayak adventure and rental company on the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River. The business runs all week, but on the weekend, even daughter Kaci and son Tristan are on the water helping out.

This past Mother's Day weekend, the Neals welcomed military moms and their children for a Mother's Day paddle. It's one of a handful of opportunities the Neals take during the year to give back to military families just like theirs.

"That's inspiring," military training instructor Antoinette Sherman said. "To see other military members giving back and helping us because they know what it's like, that's inspiring to me."

Antoinette Sherman works at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland. She found out about the Mother's Day paddle thanks to the partnership that Mission Kayak has with the Lackland Youth Center. For a military mom that spends a lot of time on base, the opportunity to get out with her son, Anthony, is exactly what this family needed.

"When you go on a trip and you find other military members, it just solidifies that you have family, essentially," Sherman said. "It's like an instant bond. I love coming out on trips and being with our military members."

This trip is not just for the parents, but for the kids as well.

"It's really nice because I know I'm not the only military kid," Tristan Neal said. "We have all these military kids coming out on the water and kayaking. It makes me really happy that they all have fun."

Sarah Neal said that the decision to start a business after retiring from the military was a leap of faith. Now, she and her family watch many other families that have never kayaked before, take their own leap of faith on the water every day.

"If you look around, there's fish in the water, there's ducks and geese and all sorts of birds you can see," Neal described. "It really allows the family to get out of their comfort zone and have a really nice time."

