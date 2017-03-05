Meteorologist Chita Craft gives birth to a precious baby boy

Photo: Courtesy of Chita Kraft

Welcome to the world, Les William Craft!

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft with the help of her husband, Lane, gave birth to healthy baby boy on March 3.

She said she would do it over "a million times," but it wasn't easy.

"Delivery was HARD-hardest thing I've ever done- no one prepared me!!!!!," wrote Chita on her Facebook page.

Les William came in at 9 pounds, 15 ounces and 22.5 inches long. And, he is definitely a cutie!

Photos: Meteorologist Chita Craft welcomes baby boy

(© 2017 KHOU)