Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both top $300M

LOUISVILLE — For the first time, both the Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots have surpassed $300 million at the same time.

In the seven years since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have never offered prizes so large at the same time.

There were no winners in Tuesday night's drawing of Mega Millions' $350 million jackpot. The jackpot for Friday's drawing is now $382 million, with a cash option amount of $238 million.

The winning numbers Tuesday were: 11-17-50-52-74, Mega Ball: 14 and Megaplier: 2.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is set at $307 million, with a one-time cash payout estimated at $193.2 million.

Tickets for the Mega Millions game are $1 each.

Tickets for Wednesday's $307 million Powerball jackpot are $2 each. If no one wins Wednesday night's jackpot, the next drawing is Saturday.

The current odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in about 258.9 million. The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Both games involve the random drawing of five numbered balls from one set and a second drawing of one ball from another set. Both games offer a variety of lesser prizes below the jackpot.

A record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was shared in January 2016 by ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee.

