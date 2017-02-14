Mom celebrates Valentine's Day miracle

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. -- Some paramedics say they could go on 100 calls in a day and maybe two will have a happy ending.

Last Valentine’s Day, Shara Simms unexpectedly gave birth to her son. It was after 10:15 a.m. when Simms said she had just gotten out of the shower when her water broke. Then her son, Liam, was born

Though at 2 pounds and 8 ounces, Liam was was born about three-months too early. Simms’ due date was May 10.

Liam was still connected to Simms by umbilical cord when she said he stopped breathing.

"Everything happened so fast. I didn't really have time to sit and really think about it,” said Simms who called 911 and started infant CPR.

CPR was not working, but thankfully Charles County paramedics arrived. A lot of them are dads.

"It was a very emotionally charged that day,” said Paramedic, William Johnson.

“The baby was so small that I had to use my thumbs,” Firefighter-paramedic Kirk Prinsen said. “You could almost see through his skin because he was so premature."

Liam started crying four or five minutes into CPR.

"It was a really good feeling,” said Prinsen. “Honestly, we didn't think we were going to have that outcome."

He stopped breathing but Charles County Paramedics were able to save Liam, a preemie born at just 2lbs 8oz last Valentine's Day @wusa9 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tR1tMhNgy7 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) February 14, 2017

It took a whole team effort to getting both mom and baby from the third floor to the ambulance safely while trying to resuscitate Liam. Officials said the 10 minutes that passed felt like a lifetime. Now it’s an event they can joke about.

“She was very calm. I did an IV on her and she's like shoving her phone in my face saying my mom wants to talk to you and we're like, we're a little busy here,” said Johnson as everyone laughed around him.

Some of the members have become more like extended family and got to wish the early baby an early Happy Birthday this time around.

Simms said she couldn't be more grateful.

“It's definitely forever changed,” Simms said. “I'm definitely going to have a forever Valentine. He's Mr. 'I couldn't wait."

Liam spent about three months in the hospital after. He turns one-year-old on Tuesday weighing around 15 pounds, 15 ounces. While that’s a little smaller for his age, Liam is as healthy as can be, all thanks to the teamwork that day!

