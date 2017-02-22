McKinney man's viral ode to Whataburger's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit will speak to your soul

Fred Thomas in a screenshot of his viral Facebook video.

A McKinney pastor is speaking to all of us in the south with his ode to Whataburger’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Fred Thomas, who lists himself on his Facebook page as both a pastor and a comedian, belts out a passionate ballad about the sweet and savory breakfast food in a video that has gone viral on social media.

“Oh, how I love this biscuit. It is the best biscuit,” Thomas sings in a deep, exaggerated soulful voice. “I can’t explain. Every time I pass Whataburger I hear it call my name.”

Hear him sing “Something About This Biscuit” below or on his Facebook page.

The three-minute tribute to the HBCB has been viewed over 4 million times on the social network. It has over 27,000 reactions and nearly 130,000 shares.

Thomas said in a February 19 Facebook Live video that the attention is “blowing his mind.” He said Whataburger reached out to him personally on Facebook.

Thomas lists his current occupations as a pastor at Heart to Soul Ministries and comedian at Laugh Out Loud Church. He lists past stints at several other churches in his work history.

Whataburger’s fast food is near and dear to the hearts of many southerners -- the restaurant’s northernmost location appears to be in Claremore, Okla. -- but Thomas may very well be the biggest fan of the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Copyright 2016 WFAA