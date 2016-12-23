Marine's holiday message to his family

Lance Cpl. Jona Meme.

HOUSTON - This Christmas, so many of you have traveled or are traveling to be with family. To put that privilege in perspective, KHOU 11 News met a Rosharon family spending Christmas wishes to their son, stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

Late Thursday night 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Public Affairs Chief, Staff Sergeant Timothy Parish, sent an email about a Marine in Japan. Attached was a video of Lance Cpl. Jona Meme, a 20-year-old spending his first Christmas away from home.

In Rosharon, his family is starting a season of ‘firsts.’

“This is our first Christmas in this new home,” said Jona’s father, Rock Meme.

Dozens of boxes remain unpacked, paint cans scatter the new-build and picture frames remain unhung; however, something major is missing.

“Him not being here, we feel it’s like having a car with four tires and one wheel missing,” said Rock Meme.

Separated from their son by more than 7,000 miles. The video SSgt Parish attached in an email connects the family for Christmas.

When LCpl. Meme’s mother, Marnelle, hit play she could hear her son’s voice, “I want to wish all my friends and family back home in Houston, Texas a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I can’t be there with you in person, but I’m there with you in spirit.”

LCpl. Meme’s father, mother and sister all watched the video. They never expected to send a message back. That is, until we sat down, hit record and started talking.

“Joe, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” said Rock Meme. “The door will always be open in my heart for you.”

“My favorite [and only] son, I want to say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” said Marnelle Meme. “I miss you a lot.”

“Merry Christmas, I’m so proud of you,” said LCpl Meme’s sister, Anthia. “Your family is proud of you, your country is proud of you.”

Behind every strong service member, there’s an even stronger family banding together for the holidays.

