Marathoner raises over $8,000 for Houston Food Bank

Mike Sohaskey is running the Chevron Houston Marathon to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. (Photo: Provided by Mike Sohaskey)

HOUSTON – When Mike Sohaskey crossed the finish line at the Chevron Houston Marathon, his finish meant more than the end of the race—it meant thousands of meals for Houstonians in need.

Sohaskey, an avid marathoner running in his 30th marathon, raised money for the Houston Food Bank with each runner he passed. Before the marathon, he asked people to pledge money or make donations. Sohaskey began at the back of the pack and ran and weaved through nearly 3,900 marathoners in all.

To date, he’s raised more than $8,000 for the Food Bank, which equates to about 25,000 meals. He’s still accepting donations through the end of the month.

“Our original goal was set at $5,000—I thought $5,000 would be fantastic,” Sohaskey said. “People just kept coming through. It’s amazing.”

Sohaskey wanted to help Houstonians after watching the destruction of Hurricane Harvey from his home in California. He said Houston holds a special place in his heart after receiving his undergraduate degree from Rice University.

