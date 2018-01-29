Man's mission to inspire kids gets big boost from Microsoft

HOUSTON - The founder of a charity in The Woodlands is about to get a major boost from Microsoft. The company fell in love with his program that gives special needs children a dose of inspiration.

Microsoft plans to donate $3,000 during a ceremony at the company’s The Woodlands Mall store Wednesday afternoon.

Mythiquer Pickett’s phone is full of children hanging with celebrities, balling with pro athletes and getting their feet washed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Nearly every week for the last year plus, volunteers with “We See Abilities” play games with children, either disabled or disadvantaged, starving for inspiration. One of Pickett’s videos shows a girl grinning over a brand new pair of Adidas sneakers given to her by the company that she cannot see.

“The fact that someone cared enough to say hey we want you have a new pair of shoes, we want you to be able to experience this too, that’s what it’s all about: the experience,” Pickett said. “(It is) not the fact that she got a new pair of shoes. The fact that she went through the same process without feeling judged without feeling like I don’t belong.”

Pickett knows that feeling well. His mom abandoned him on the side of an interstate in Alabama when Pickett was 12. Every six months or so, he bounced between strangers’ homes. He never unpacked and kept his clothes in a garbage bag thinking he did something wrong.

“I was fortunate enough to have an amazing grandfather who looked me in my eyes and said son I love you,” Pickett recalled. “I believe in you and your life begins right now.”

Pickett felt called to service. His work giving earned support from companies like Mercedes Benz and Adidas. The sneaker giant donated hundreds of shoes to 6th, 7th and 8th grade students at Forest Brook Middle School. Last week, Adidas president Mark King even showed up and played catch with kids who heard one repeated message from volunteers: we believe in you.

“Words like that people take for granted, but when you don’t hear those words often they mean so much more,” Pickett said.

It is inspiration many find hard to ignore.



© 2018 KHOU-TV