Man surprises girlfriend with Valentine's date on bridge

Photo: KHOU

HOUSTON- Drivers were treated to a romantic sight as they drove under the Montrose bridge along Highway 59 on Valentine's Day.

A couple was spotted having a romantic dinner on the bridge for a very sentimental reason.

Alex and his girlfriend shared their first date there.

"We had ice cream, we were just talking and looking at the beautiful view here, watching all the cars pass by," said Alex."And I thought I'd surprise her and bring her back here and kind of up it, from ice cream to this."

Alex said he was able to get set up everything in an hour before surprising his girlfriend who loved the gesture.

