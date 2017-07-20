After losing leg in motorcycle wreck, man perseveres to compete in Strongman

Man perseveres to compete in Strongman after losing leg in motorcycle wreck.

AUSTIN - When it comes to setting goals and meeting them, sometimes it can be hard. However, one Austin man said there's no reason why you should ever stop working toward them because it will pay off.

He's using his story as an example.

"February 8, 2016," Stephen Moore said. "I was on my way home on my motorcycle when out of nowhere I was hit."

Stephen Moore was waiting to make a left turn at a North Austin intersection.

"It turns out a drunk driver had run a red light and T-boned me -- at what I was told 55 miles per hour," Moore said.

That driver is now awaiting trial for the accident.

"I didn't lose consciousness so I remember everything. In the ambulance, they said you're probably going to lose your leg," he said.

That night, one of his legs was amputated.

"Immediately I thought what's going to happen to lifting," Moore said.

Moore had been power lifting since high school.

"I fell in love with it immediately and did it all through college," Moore said. "I competed at Louisiana Tech University."

After graduation, Moore moved to Austin where he continued to compete while working as a personal trainer.

"There's nothing like aiming for something specific, " Moore said. "Putting in the work and then it pays off."

At the time of his accident, Moore was working toward his dream of competing in a Strongman competition, a weightlifting competition with different events designed to test a person's strength. Moore said the thought of never getting his shot was devastating.

"The whole process was really emotional and there [were] some really dark days and moments with all the free time I had by myself," Moore said.

After receiving a prosthetic leg a couple months after the accident, St. David's Senior Physical Therapist Kerri Kallus started working with Moore.

"When I evaluate them I ask what their goals are," Kallus said.

All Moore wanted to do was compete again. The two started strength training two times a week.

"The support was invaluable," Moore said.

Just a year after his accident, Moore was ready for Strongman.

"Going into it I was like you know if I just beat one person that'd be pretty cool," he said.

It turns out, among 10 other athletes competing in the novice division he placed second.

"Only to be beaten by someone who outweighs me by 60-70 pounds," Moore said. "I felt pretty good about that."

Moore met his goal and Kallus couldn't be prouder.

"I mean it's very rewarding to see patients who come in, set their goals and meet their goals," Kallus said.

"People find it inspiring and that's what gives me energy and drive to do it," Moore said. "It's to show people that there are no excuses."

He said time, drive and dedication helped him get where he is now.

© 2017 KVUE-TV