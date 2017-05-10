Making your mark: Books, braids, and bonding with students

(Photo: 13News Now)

POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- A Poquoson Elementary School teacher is going above and beyond to build relationships with her students.

Valerie Frisby loves her fourth grade class. If you spend just five minutes in her room, you'll see her students love her, too.

“She’s, like, the best teacher, and she’s really colorful and has the best handwriting,” said Audrey Chou, one of the girls in the class.

Frisby, who wanted to be a teacher since she was in the third grade, knows that teaching is about more than just showing up for work. It’s about showing up for her students.

“I think it’s really important to build relationships with students outside of school, to know them on a more personal level,” she told 13News Now.

Every morning, Frisby braids her some of the girls' hair. When a student is in the chair, she reads a book to Frisby while another student listens and waits for her turn.

“I do two girls a day, and they read to me for about 20 minutes while I braid their hair,” explained Frisby.

The girls start their day with their hair done, a new comb, and some valuable reading skills.

Frisby said she doesn’t see braiding hair as anything special. She sees it as part of her job.

While math, science and reading are important, how her students feel when they leave her classroom is just as vital.

“I want them to know that I care about them more than just the grades they get. I care about who they become as people as well,” said Frisby.

Frisby still looking to find something special to do for the boys in her class. If you have any ideas for her, feel free to share them with us.

