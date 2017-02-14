KHOU
Heights mural highlights love and diversity

HOUSTON- A new mural in the Heights is attracting many people in need of a good photo or romantic outing.

"I kind of wanted to represent the diversity in Houston," said Shelbi Nicole, the artist. "Love is the universal language. I wanted to incorporate different languages, especially those that are most represented here."

Nicole painted the "love wall" on the side of Harold's in the Heights for a friends New Year's Eve proposal.

The mural attracted dozens on Valentine's Day who wanted a photo. 

"I wanted some positivity through this mural and I think we achieved it," said Nicole.

At least, two proposals have taken place at the mural since January. 

