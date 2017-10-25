Local print shop works overtime to make Verlander shirts

HOUSTON - Hot off the press! A local printing company is cheering on Houston Astros player Justin Verlander before his first pitch against the L.A. Dodgers Wednesday night.

They’ve printed out thousands of t-shirts over the last two days featuring the ace pitcher, honoring his debut with Houston in the World Series.

An array of colors and some hard work, all mixed together by Paul Phoenix.

“Alright people, we’re going to print Verlander today - 8 colors, white gray and orange, and this real nice pretty blue,” said Paul Phoenix, owner of Paul the Printer in North Houston. “We’re real excited to have Verlander playing with the Astros, and hope to see him doing well tonight."

An avid Astros fan, Paul has been printing t-shirts for over 30 years.

“I’m a mechanic, I piece these designs together on my machines like a puzzle,” said Phoenix.

“We’ve got such a great team, that’s brought us forward, the players have to be commended for what they’ve done,” he said. “When the Astros win the series, hopefully we’ll print for 4, 5, 6, 10 days."

If you’d like to get your hands on the MLB licensed Justin Verlander t-shirts, you can find them at your local Kroger’s or visit www.todayschamps.com.

