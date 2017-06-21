Man kayaking 3,000 miles from Texas to South America for charity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.-- Ryan Caruso, 25, is gearing up for sea voyage by kayak through nine countries.

The trek is expected to take four months for him to reach Colombia starting in South Texas.

“The goal will be to do 20-30 miles a day. So, that's about 8-10 hours a day on the water. Then I stop, make camp, read a few chapters on my Nook and wake up and do it all over again,” said Caruso.

Caruso will be traveling alone with no other following boat, kayak, or assistance. Caruso is making the trip to raise money for the organization Operation Smile. The organization offers surgeries for kids and people all around the world.

As part of the organization’s Until We Heal campaign, Caruso said he took the pledge to advocate for safe surgery for all children and this adventure supports that commitment.

“Operation Smile, for me, makes the trip worth it because every day I'm out there, I'm changing someone's life," said Caruso. "Somewhere around the world and that global impact is what inspires me to keep going.”

Caruso said he enjoys the adventure aspect of this trip but he’s more interested in inspiring people with this feat.

“I think inspiring others to do something great is amazing and a way to do that is to do something that no one’s ever done before,” said Caruso.

