Local father on a mission to help end drunk driving

HOUSTON - Parents trying to discourage New Year's Eve drunk driving hauled their pain up and down Highway 6 in Cypress Friday night.

Neighbors there know the organization's name.

"Krysta's Karing Angels with a K," one driver said.

For six years now, and at least eight times each year, the group tows wreckage up along Highway 6 for four hours. They make it a point to tow around the holidays.



Mark Rodriguez's family started the anti-drunk driving campaign to raise awareness and honor his daughter Krysta, who died at the hands of a drunk driver in 2011.

Every holiday since…Krysta's Karing Angels, his family’s non-profit, grows.

“None of these needed to happen," Rodriguez said of the fatal accidents. "They happened by sheer ignorance.”



Ross Jones towed his daughter’s pickup to spark conversation and soothe his own grief.



“Pulling my daughter’s vehicle, that’s not hard for me," Jones said. "That’s not the hard part for me. Talking about it, that’s the hard part. Reliving it, that’s the hard part.”



He feels the best part is when people stop and show support.



“You stay strong man," a driver told Rodriguez. "(I'm) glad (about) what you’re doing.”



It's the fuel needed to keep the Karing Angels going.