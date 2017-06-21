Living with Autism: Vocational program uses technology to develop social skills

Autistic adults struggle to find their place in the corporate and working world,that's if they make it through college or a secondary education program. One Houston program is offering high tech hope for a promising future. It's called NonPareil , and it's a secondary vocational program teaching crew members social skills and video game design and programming.  

KHOU 1:18 AM. CDT June 22, 2017

