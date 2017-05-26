Leukemia patient's wish comes true with Monster truck ride
A little girl fighting a monster called leukemia got a monster-sized surprise Friday in Conroe. Willow Kreitz loves monster trucks and had always wanted to ride in one. Some monster truck owners from the Conroe area made it happen by bringing their mega
KHOU 5:58 PM. CDT May 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Man in 'fake homeless guy video' speaks out
-
Convicted nurse, 'Angel of Death', to face new murder charge
-
Virus wiping out crawfish in south Louisiana, Houston farmers concerned
-
Caught on camera: Man arrested after driving erratically
-
Fired Baytown officer charged with bribery
-
Greg Kelley's family reacts to news
-
Video released of teacher kissing student
-
The pageant queen vs. the police chief in Commerce
-
1 killed, 1 wounded in shootout at gas station parking lot
More Stories
-
'Most likely to become a terrorist' story causes outrageMay 26, 2017, 4:38 p.m.
-
Gov. Abbott jokes about shooting reporters after…May 26, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
-
Galveston County Health Dept. tracking fecal…May 26, 2017, 6:17 p.m.