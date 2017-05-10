Kids join parents at Texas Woman's University's family graduation

Texas Woman's University graduates walked along with their children in a family commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Just like their parents, the children were dressed in caps and gowns. (Photo: Dwight Andrews)

HOUSTON - It was a family affair for graduates of a local university at a special ceremony held almost two weeks ago.

Texas Woman's University graduates walked along with their children in a family commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Just like their parents, the children were dressed in caps and gowns.

Twenty nine graduates and 69 children walked during the ceremony.

The university said a formal ceremony will be held for the graduates on Sunday, May 14, 2017 in The Woodlands.

