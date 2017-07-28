KHOU Baby Boom Update: 4 more newborns join our family!

It's been a super special week at KHOU 11 as we welcomed two more beautiful babies to our ever-growing family.

Little Ella Annmarie Briffitt arrived Thursday, much to the delight of reporter Lauren Talarico and husband Charlie Briffitt.

Ella is 6.8 pounds, 19 1/2 inches long and beautiful.

"Perfect in every way and so very loved already," Lauren posted on Facebook.

Lauren, who reports for KHOU 11 News This Morning, got an early wakeup call Thursday when she went into labor but managed to look fabulous on the way to the hospital. Charlie, on the other hand, looked a little terrified.

Lauren Talarico and husband Charlie Briffitt head to the hospital.

On Tuesday, reporter Stephanie Whitfield and husband Jarrod also became proud parents.

Patton Nathaneal Whitfield came into the world at 7.14 pounds and 21 inches of perfection.





Stephanie, Jarrod and Patton Whitfield

Stephanie and Lauren went through the joys -- and challenges -- of pregnancy together and were originally due only a day apart.

We had to share these photos of their matching hospital gowns and footies.





We had to include this photo of Lauren Talarico and Stephanie Whitfield rocking their matching hospital gowns and footies.

The new moms are already playing matchmakers little Patton and Ella.

The KHOU 11 baby boom hasn't been limited to the newsroom.

Congratulations to Great Day Houston producer Ralph Garcia and wife Julie on the arrival of Rafael Anthony. He entered the world in July at a very handsome 7.14 pounds and 21 inches.

Great Day Houston producer Ralph Garcia and Rafael.

Director Jason Santora and wife Devan's lives changed forever with the blessed arrival of Adeline Jane in early June. She's a little beauty!

Congratulations to all of our new KHOU 11 parents!

More babies are on the way so stay tuned for updates.

Photos: Baby boom at KHOU 11!

Yep, there’s something in the water – and whatever it is, we like it.

