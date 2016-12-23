Kentucky ark builder wants to take rainbow back

Ark bathed in rainbow lights (Photo: provided)

The leader of a Christian ministry that built a life-sized Noah's Ark replica in Kentucky bathed the structure in rainbow colors this holiday season and wants Christians to reclaim the symbol from the gay rights movement.

Ken Ham, the president of Answers in Genesis, wrote on the ministry's website that Christians need to take the rainbow back.

Ham said the rainbow should not symbolize "freedom, love, pride or the LGBTQ movement," but rather God's covenant with Noah.

"Sadly, people ignore what God intended the rainbow to represent and proudly wave rainbow-colored flags in defiance of God's command and design for marriage," Ham wrote.

The Ark Encounter biblical theme park in Williamstown, Kentucky opened in July. The 500-foot-long ark cost $100 million and drew more than 400,000 visitors in its first few months of operation.

Ham, in his holiday missive, warned people of God's impending judgment, this time not with water, but with fire. He then closed by urging people to visit Ark Encounter and to take "advantage of the special pricing this month" after 5 p.m.

LGBTQ organizations reacted with a mix of frustration and humor to the ark's holiday light display.

Josh Wagoner, co-chairman of the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network of Greater Cincinnati, said he rolls his eyes when he hears that type of message from evangelicals, but worried what impact Ham's message can have on younger people. He wants young people to realize that no matter their sexual orientations, there are people and communities for them.

"I think the rainbow is big enough for all of us," Wagoner said.

The rainbow is a symbol of love, acceptance, unity and inclusion, said Chris Hartman, director of the Kentucky Fairness Campaign.

"None of which Mr. Ham or his operation embrace or embody," Hartman said.

Hartman admired the look of the lights, though.

"It makes the ark look incredibly gay," Hartman said.