While hot cars can pose risk to kids, strollers can also be dangerous

AUSTIN - We know hot cars can pose a danger to kids, but there is another place some parents don't consider: Strollers.

Parents might even think they're doing the right thing by covering their child to block out the sun, but it can get even hotter inside the stroller.

With a base temperature of about 90 degrees, we did three one-minute tests.

For our first test, we put the thermometer inside the stroller with a partial cover. The temperature increased 4 degrees in one minute.

Next, we tested the built-in full cover with ventilation. After one minute, the temperature jumped from 90 degrees to nearly 97 degrees inside.

In the last part of our experiment, we tested a light, bamboo blanket covering the stroller. After 60 seconds, the temperature inside was 96 degrees.

The least hot version turned out to be a partial top cover allowing maximum ventilation.

"Kids 2 and under, I'd say try not to have them out in direct sunlight especially if it's over 90 degrees," said Dr. Michael Holmes of Whitestone Pediatrics.

Dr. Holmes said your kid will show signs if he or she is overheated.

"You look for sweating -- you look for fussiness, poor feeding, listlessness, decreased activity or lethargy," Dr. Holmes said. "I generally say if you're uncomfortable, your baby's is probably uncomfortable as well."

