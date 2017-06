A baby from Katy was picked out of a crowd to be blessed by the pope. (Photo: KHOU)

ROME - A baby from Katy was picked out of a crowd to be blessed by the pope.

Mom Courtney Carter says her family was on vacation in Rome and came to see Pope Francis. Out of a crowd of about 30,000 people, Carter says the pope chose her 9-month-old kissed her and whispered a blessing.

Carter says it truly was a special moment.

