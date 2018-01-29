KHOU
Interactive art lets you talk to the trees at Discovery Green

Created by the Montreal art collective Daily tous les jours specifically for Discovery Green's live oak all�e, Hello, Trees! transforms your voice messages into light and music, inspired by the inaudible connections and processes that exist in nature.

KHOU.com Staff, KHOU 9:25 AM. CST January 29, 2018

HOUSTON -- A free interactive art exhibit transforms your voice into light and music at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

You just have to speak into 'input stations' at each end of the walkway and then follow the arches as your voice transforms over and over.

But you don’t have to take turns. When two messages from separate people meet, a special light and sound effect is triggered!

It works in the daytime, but it looks even cooler at night.

“Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade” runs from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until Feb. 26, 2018. Don’t miss it!

More info on the web: https://www.discoverygreen.com/hellotrees

