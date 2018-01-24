Hundreds of cars on display at Houston Auto Show

A 2019 Ford Mustang “Bullitt” edition inspired by the old Steve McQueen movie of the same name is on display at the Houston Auto Show. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Like that new car smell? You can get your fill this week at NRG Center.

Hundreds of brand new cars and trucks are on display during the annual Houston Auto Show.

About 800 brand new vehicles on display under one roof.

“We’ve got about 40 manufacturers here on site,” said spokesperson Roshelle Salinas.

From Mazda to Mercedes, there’s an infinite number of models to inspect. There are even vehicles making their first appearance in Texas.

“It’s really what puts you on the map when you’re able to see a debut vehicle be unveiled at an auto show," Salinas said.

Everything is bigger in Texas. One of the vehicles debuting at the show is a new Dodge Ram “Longhorn” edition.

A 2019 Ford Mustang “Bullitt” edition is also on display. It’s inspired by the old Steve McQueen movie of the same name.

You can test drive a number of cars at the show as well.

“I think people really like to be able to see a number of different makes and models at one place,” said Subaru representative Melissa Donia.

Organizers say 60 percent of auto show visitors end up buying a new car within six months.

“We are excited about the coming technology in cars,” said visitor Pete Sigwardt.

So this entertaining event is also “driving” business.

