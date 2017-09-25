Humble girl rings end-of-treatment bell at Texas Children's

An Humble girl rang her end-of-treatment bell last week at Texas Children’s Hospital. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - An Humble girl rang her end-of-treatment bell last week at Texas Children’s Hospital.

KHOU 11 News introduced viewers to Dylan Probe earlier this year when she lost her leg to cancer. Dylan’s battle drove to raise awareness for research funding. Her story went viral.

Strangers donated power wheels and an American Girl doll that looks just like Dylan to boost her spirits.

Though in tears at her bell ringing, Dylan’s family has never been happier.

