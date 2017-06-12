How you can help HPD officer's daughter as she battles leukemia

When Veda Tompkins lost her hair, dad Woody shaved his head to cheer her up.

SPRING, TEXAS - Family, friends and fellow cops are rallying around a Houston police officer’s teenage daughter as she battles leukemia. Veda Tompkins, 17, just finished her second round of chemo at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Her dad, Woody, works for HPD and has been posting updates on his Facebook page. When Veda lost her hair because of the chemo, Woody shaved his head to match.

Woody's co-workers at HPD recently held a barbecue and auction to raise money to help with medical bills. Chief Art Acevedo even sent Veda a personal letter.

The Spring teen was also treated to some pampering at Visible Changes Hair Salon in The Woodlands Mall. They gave her a wig, taught her how to style it and did her makeup.

But the journey has also come with big disappointments. Veda is a huge Metallica fan and she’d been looking forward to Sunday night’s concert at NRG. Unfortunately, she didn’t get to go because she’s in the hospital.

The family is asking for cards to help cheer Veda up as she continues her chemo treatments.

If you’d like to send one, here’s the address:

Veda Tompkins

P.O. Box 60996

