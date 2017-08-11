Houston's all-lawyer theater company holding annual charity show

HOUSTON - Night Court, Houston’s all lawyer theater company, is holding an annual charity show next week in The Hobby Center.

This year’s show is called, “Con Law: from the Beginning.” The show will include singing, dancing and rapping - think 'Hamilton'.

The show is appropriate for all ages, troupe leaders said. Houston lawyers have been presenting the show for almost 30 years.

The show opens Wednesday August 16. Money from ticket sales helps several local charities, like the Houston Area Women's Center.

For show info and tickets, visit: http://www.nightcourt.org/

© 2017 KHOU-TV