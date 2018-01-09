VIDEO: Houstonian wins gold at national skydiving event

Houston native Chandler Beachy and her team, Air Force Storm, took gold in the 4-way open formation skydiving event. ( USPA/Laszlo Andacs)

An Air Force cadet from Houston has won a gold medal at the 2017 U.S. Parachute Association National Collegiate Parachuting Championships.

Chandler Beachy and her team competed last week at the oldest and biggest collegiate skydiving event in the world in Lake Wales, Florida.

The competition drew more than 80 collegiate skydivers from around the country to compete for the title of national champion in four spectacular skydiving disciplines: Formation Skydiving, Vertical Formation Skydiving, Sport Accuracy and Classic Accuracy.

Beachy and her team, Air Force Storm, took gold in the 4-way open formation skydiving event.

In formation skydiving, the team leaps from an aircraft more than two miles above the ground and then races against the clock to form prescribed geometric formations in freefall before opening their parachutes.

Beachy is a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

She has completed more than 550 skydives.

