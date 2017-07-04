Houston man shows off impressive flag collection for the 4th

Bruce Anderson has transformed his southwest Houston yard into an impressive collection of American flags – each with its own story. (KHOU 11 News)

A Houston man has transformed his yard into an impressive collection of American flags – each with its own story.

“I think it’s gorgeous. I think it’s incredibly soothing," Bruce Anderson said as he gazed at the flags waving on his southwest Houston lawn.

“It’s very mesmerizing to me.”

It started as an idea, a simple way to get to know his neighbors.





“Gathered around some common purpose," Anderson said.

He posted signs around the neighborhood asking for donations, and the neighbors delivered.

“There were probably several people that had flags that never put them up because it was an extra thing to do," Anderson said.

Now they soar in silent tribute to America.

“This is the Whiskey Rebellion flag," Bobby Nix said. “I just kind of wanted to give some flags that had a unique story, unique history behind them and kind of add to just the traditional 50-star flag.”





The collection has its fair share of history. The replica 15-star flag is the same type flown in the war of 1812. And the 48-star is just like the one that waved during World War II.

The 33-star flag actually flew over Fort Sumter, a replica of the one that flew there back in 1861 during the Civil War.

There’s also a version of Old Glory that once went up over The White House. This is the first time it’s flown since.

Anderson says it’s enchanting.

“It’s beautiful in the daytime and at nighttime, it has an incredibly different suit that it puts on. It’s just magical with the way the lights hit it," Anderson said.

Anderson says he plans to keep the park up for the next few days, and he will continue taking flags. If you’d like to donate, you can stop by the park at Linkwood and Linklea Drive.

