Houston couple's epic groom's cake goes viral

The 150-pound masterpiece was created by a Dallas bakery for the wedding of Samuel Cox and Caddie Proctor in Norman, Oklahoma. (CJF Photography)

HOUSTON - An amazing groom’s cake from a Houston couple’s weekend wedding has gone viral. The 150-pound masterpiece was created by a Dallas bakery for the wedding of Samuel Cox and Caddie Proctor in Norman, Oklahoma.

Baker Bronwen Weber and her team at Frosted Art Bakery used 60 pounds of fondant on the detailed replica of the Oklahoma University football stadium.

Cox and Proctor met after an OU game in 2013 and bonded over their shared love for the Sooners. The cake’s scoreboard even features the final score of that fateful game against Iowa State.

Weber said it took them a week to make the massive 4’ by 5’ cake. The biggest concern was fitting in through the bakery’s doors and down the hallway. They built a special box and used dry ice for the 3-hour trip to Norman.

Proctor is the granddaughter of longtime OU coach Bobby Proctor.

“He was the legendary defensive back coach under Barry Switzer, who was an extremely well-regarded coach from the 70s and 80s,” the groom’s mom, Nancy Cox, told ABC News.

After a honeymoon in Thailand, the couple will return to their home in Houston.

Getting into the football spirit is a piece of cake here at OU! Right @OU_Football? #Boomer



📷: Carly Farmer of CJF Photography pic.twitter.com/qSVVNA0reW — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) August 1, 2017

