Houston bakery wins award for best Key Lime Pie in America

(Photo: Three Brothers Bakery)

HOUSTON - Three Brothers Bakery officially serves up the best Key Lime Pie in America.

That's according to the American Pie Council. The local bakery competed in the 23rd annual National Pie Championships earlier this month and took home the award for best Key Lime Pie.

The bakery entered their Key Lime Pie in the competition's Commercial Division and competed against 22 other bakeries that had entered a total of 470 pies.

The competition was held in Orlando, Florida on May 5th and 6th.

It recognizes the country’s top commercial pies and is open to amateur pie makers, professional bakers and commercial pie manufacturers throughout the country and Canada.

"This award recognizes all the of the hard work our bakery team does all year. Our Key Lime Pie is light, tart and the perfect summer dessert, especially here in Houston," said Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker. "We are thankful to our bakery team and the The American Pie Council for recognizing the great work of bakeries across the country.”

#tbt to Janice and Bobby collecting first prize for our Key Lime Pie at the National Pie Championships! https://t.co/f0Fjq7iy37 pic.twitter.com/Z7H8SKyGcn — 3 Brothers Bakery (@3brothersbakery) May 25, 2017

