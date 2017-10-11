Houston baby has adorable Whataburger-themed birthday photoshoot

Miguel Macias’s parents decided to have some fun at a photoshoot for his first birthday, swapping out a traditional birthday cake with food from Whataburger. (Photo: Sweet Hazel Photography, Custom)

HOUSTON - When it comes to birthdays, forget the cake! For one little Houstonian, it’s all about Whataburger.

Miguel Macias’s parents decided to have some fun at a photoshoot for his first birthday, swapping out a traditional birthday cake with food from Whataburger.

His mother, Josephine Macias, posted photos from the shoot to Facebook this week.

“When your son prefers WHATABURGER over cake. You do an amazing photoshoot with Sweet Hazel Photography. #WHATABURGERISLIFE#WHATABURGER #TEXAS Whataburger,” she said in her post.

Miguel, decked out in an orange bow tie and suspenders, enjoyed a burger, chicken tenders, fries and Whataburger Fancy Ketchup with a “1” sign designed to look like one of Whataburger’s tents.

Cake or not, after this fun photoshoot, we can bet this little guy’s birthday is pretty sweet!

© 2017 KHOU-TV