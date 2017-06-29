Houston artists utilize ancient art of printmaking

HOUSTON - Thirty Houston artists have created works using the ancient art of printmaking.

Their pieces are on display at Archway Gallery on Dunlavy near Westheimer.

Printmaking involves simple tools of paper, ink and rollers plus wood plates that act as a type of stamp to transfer the image onto the paper. Gallery spokesmen said, in its simplest form, printmaking dates back to the time of cavemen.

An exhibit of the artists works will be on display at the gallery until July 5.

For more information, visit: http://www.archwaygallery.com/

