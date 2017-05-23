Houston-area couple sets the bar for extreme senior photo shoots

Digi Smiles, owned by photographers Christine and Jeff Tonkin of Humble, has turned the run-of-the-mill senior portraits into a digital “Disney World.” (Digi Smiles) (Photo: Custom)

HUMBLE, TEXAS - An Humble couple is getting calls from all over the world as news spreads about super creative their extreme senior photos shoots.

Digi Smiles, owned by photographers Christine and Jeff Tonkin, has turned the run-of-the-mill senior portraits into a digital “Disney World.”

Want to be a princess? A mermaid? Or Batman? In a flash, the Tompkins can make it happen.

"We want to make sure that we're not just getting pictures, but we're also getting something that would make them say, 'Wow. You captured my personality in a most unique way,'" Christine Tonkin said.





Carlee Hebert, 17, headed to her backyard pool for her yearbook photo.

"Just the experience of that photo shoot is something that's really special," Hebert said.

"And I really wanted to... capture everything from senior before she closes that chapter and moves on to the new chapter in college," said Carol, Hebert's mother.

Like elaborate wedding and baby announcement photos, over-the-top senior photos are the hot new trend. Kids bring their personalities; Parents bring their credit cards.

Tonkins' typical family spends about $2,000. Some have spent more than twice that.

"You can't have that time again. But we'll always have the pictures," Hebert said about the price tag.

Lots of families feel the same way. Digi Smiles has already started booking senior portraits for the class of 2019.

