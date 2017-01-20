Horrified celebrities are live-tweeting Trump's Inauguration Day

Celebrities came out in full force to support Hillary Clinton during her 2016 campaign. And now, many are watching as Donald Trump is sworn in as America's 45th president, voicing their dissent on social media.

As Chrissy Teigen shared, she's skipping her trip to Sundance with her husband John Legend and traveling to D.C. instead for Saturday's Women's March, joining a long list of other celebrities including America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba, Cher, Chelsea Handler, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Katy Perry and more.

"I was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC," she wrote.

i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

what a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my puss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

"that i will faithfully execute........literally everyone who has ever wronged me" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

is anyone else absolutely sickened by what they are watching? i mean it's called MARIAH'S world not danielle's world — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Teigen's husband John Legend had his own take on the day's events.

Other celebrities joined in the social-media memorializing, live-tweeting Trump's inaugural ceremonies, teasing the Women's March and thanking Obama for his service.

Lena Dunham

Somewhere, right now, an angry white man is joking about the women at the march syncing periods and I want to beat him to it #nothowitworks — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 20, 2017

Rihanna

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Alec Baldwin

All of the jokes/parody/comedy aside,

let's stop for a moment to take a full account of where we are. This country is lost. It's in trouble. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 20, 2017

Pharrell Williams

Sarah Silverman

Possibly the saddest president? pic.twitter.com/TPACtDnUD3 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 20, 2017

Start thinking mid term elections now - this makes it CRAZY easy:https://t.co/FgUAFkOu9Y — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 20, 2017

Judd Apatow

He had no mandate to do any of the things he wants to do. He says landslide to confuse the ignorant. https://t.co/YNPMFUf3Jb — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

Not sad. A megalomaniac. A bottomless pit. He thought having money would make him happy. No. Women. No. This is his last try. https://t.co/958b9PPRXB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

Alicia Keys

.@realDonaldTrump Americans are all colors, faiths, cultures & genders. We have voices. We refuse fear. We believe in the Dream. #WeAreHere — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 20, 2017

Shonda Rhimes

Maturity, grace and oh boy, is she going high when they went low. https://t.co/kyqsVPlb22 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 20, 2017

Sitting with family. Staring at electoral map in realization about 10 min before it was official, whispering to myself "Yes he did." https://t.co/KWsvBGuSVZ — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 20, 2017

I dreamed I was driving 100 mph on the freeway and when I woke up I was driving 100 mph on the freeway. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 20, 2017

Ellie Goulding

In these times, unite in kindness, deeper understanding, compassion, love, and knowledge. Make sure the truth keeps its meaning. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 20, 2017

Love you Obamas — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 20, 2017

Andy Cohen

Were only white people allowed to the Washington Mall? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2017

Patton Oswalt

Looks like you got duped, Katy. This is footage from the music video for Johnny Cash's "Hurt" https://t.co/UAtBlxRGub — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 20, 2017

Oh wow! "The King and the Chorus Girl" is on @tcm right now! Super-underrated flick. Joan Blondell is amazing! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 20, 2017

Zendaya

Me trying to ignore the bs all day today.... pic.twitter.com/SUpivOIGli — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 20, 2017

Gabrielle Sidibe

I rebuke the Trump presidency. Y'all can have Mr Burns for a president if you want but I'm going to live in this photo forever. pic.twitter.com/WoGA26o27P — Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) January 20, 2017

St. Vincent

Anyone else watching an all white choir sing "America the Beautiful"? Really?? — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) January 20, 2017

Mayim Bialik

America first? Are we leaving the planet? — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 20, 2017

Julie Bowen

Barron, a voting majority shares your horror. #barronforpresident A photo posted by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:54am PST

% INLINE %

(© 2017 WUSA)