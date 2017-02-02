Highway 59 bridge lights on in time for Super Bowl

The bridges over Highway 59 near the Montrose area and Museum District are finally lit up just in time for the Super Bowl! (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The bridges over Highway 59 near the Montrose area and Museum District are finally lit up just in time for the Super Bowl!

The new LED lights gradually change colors and have been tested on and off for the past month.

Designers were making their final tweaks to the lights about two weeks ago. They will be lit every night from now on.

