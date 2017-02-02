KHOU
Highway 59 bridge lights on in time for Super Bowl

The bridges over Highway 59 near Montrose and the Museum District are on!

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:21 PM. CST February 02, 2017

HOUSTON - The bridges over Highway 59 near the Montrose area and Museum District are finally lit up just in time for the Super Bowl!

More: Bridges over Highway 59 will soon light up at night

The new LED lights gradually change colors and have been tested on and off for the past month.

Designers were making their final tweaks to the lights about two weeks ago. They will be lit every night from now on.

