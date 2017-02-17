High school sweethearts become kidney donor matches

DALLAS -- Victor and Misty Parras knew this day could come -- they didn't realize it would be so soon.

"I have kids, I have a husband who, no, death is not an option," said Misty Parras.



The mother of two from Kaufman was diagnosed with a kidney disease fifteen years ago when she was pregnant with her first child.



Late last year she got the news her kidney was failing and she would needed a transplant.

"We knew what it meant, we knew dialysis we knew transplant, we knew all that was a head of us," Parras said.



"It's life changing, a lot goes through your head just, what are we going to do -- we had to believe in each other and take day by day," said Victor Parras, Misty’s husband.

The harsh reality is that thousands of people die each year on the transplant list waiting for an organ. The Parras weren't going to sit around and wait.

"I knew then that I would always donate to her, if the opportunity was there I would do it, I wouldn't even think twice about it," said Victor.

Turns out the high school sweet hearts are a match -- today Victor Parras, a Gun Barrell City Police Officer undergoes the last round of tests before heading to surgery.

He’s expected to miss three to six weeks of work -- he says it’s a small price to pay.

"You’re going to do whatever it takes for the ones you love, you don't care about the sacrifices you make," Victor said.

Meanwhile the communities of Gun Barrel City and Kaufman have have rallied around the family. A friend of the Parras' launched a GoFundMe page to raise money, the Parras' have designed and sold t-shirts that read “my hope is in him.”

The couple has just celebrated 20 years together and they’ve always shared a heart. Soon they’ll share a new connection that just may save her life.

