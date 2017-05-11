Sisters separated in Romania reunited in Georgia

Amy Damera is a wife and mother with a Lego-loving son and 4-month-old daughter. Her kids keep her hands full. But they have also inspired Amy rekindle her dream.

“I never want my kids to have the questions I had,” Amy said.

Amy was born in Romania and placed in an orphanage. She was adopted by American parents when she was 6 months old.

Growing up, she only knew of one biological sibling: Sarah.

They grew up in different parts of Georgia and have remained close in adulthood. But Amy always wondered if she had other siblings elsewhere around the world -- or miles down the road.

Katalina Jones is a wife and mother with her own Lego-loving children.

Like Amy, Katalina was born in Romania.

Unlike Amy, she lived there for 11 years in three orphanages.

“I remember being around 100 kids every day for 11 years, and calling them my brothers and sisters,” Jones said.

Katalina was adopted by American parents living just outside of Gainesville, Ga.

Two weeks ago, outside her current home in Athens, Ga., she got a message from Amy.

After seeing the Oscar-nominated movie movie Lion about a man who goes back to India to find his biological family, Amy went to the Internet. She found a Facebook group dedicated to reuniting Romanian children.

“I sent the information Wednesday night,” she said. “I woke up immediately Thursday…and by 4 in the afternoon they had found my brother.”

And five other siblings -- including one right down the road.

Amy sent her long-lost sister a friend request.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not sure about this,” Kat said. “When I saw the pictures of our mom, that’s when I kind of was like...OK.”

Two days later, they met. And now, they talk everyday.

They’re learning about brothers and sisters spread all over the world, trying to plan a family trip to their old home, and appreciating the dream they’ve found so close to their current home.

“The words ‘Never give up’ probably mean twice as much to me now as they ever have,” Damara said. “To think about the small thing that you don’t realize is in your hand.

“The biggest message I want to tell people is to not stop fighting for it.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money for the sisters to visit Romania. Click here for more information.

© 2017 WXIA-TV