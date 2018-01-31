Harvey survivors, family of victims who died in van to play themselves in movie

Ric (left) and Sammy (right) Saldivar's parents and their great nieces and nephews drowned in a van while trying to escape floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - For five months, two brothers have been walking down the same painful road trying to heal the wounds Hurricane Harvey left behind.

"I pass that spot almost everyday back and forth," said Sammy Saldivar.

That spot is a bridge over Greens Bayou is where Sammy's life changed. On August 27, 2017 at the height of Harvey, that road was impassable and he couldn't see it.

"I should've listened to my heart," said Sammy. "I knew better, but when your dad tells you something, you listen. He said you could see the roads. It's just on the other side of the bridge - it drops and you couldn't see that. There was a current coming through there."

Sammy was trying to get his parents and great nieces and nephews to his brother Ric's home, but they never made it.

"My sister-in-law called me and told me 'They went in the bayou,'" said Ric. "She said 'Sammy lost control of the van, mom, dad everyone's dead.' I said 'Oh my God, where's Sammy?'"

Somehow, Sammy survived and has lived with the tragedy of that day ever since. Now both brothers will share their story and play themselves in a new motion picture film called "Harvey".

"I asked them if you do it try to get it in the first shot because I'm not going to be able to keep it together," said Ric.

"It's going to be hard, but I think I can pull it through," said Sammy. "I'm a tough guy."

So why relive that pain? Why volunteer to reopen a wound that's never fully healed?

Ric says it's all about his mom and dad.

"It's a rare opportunity to show what wonderful parents they were," said Ric.

Ric and Sammy want moviegoers to know what happened is real. The pain is fresh.

It's their way of making sure the world remembers not how their parents died, but how they lived.

"I wish they were here," said Ric. "I wish it wasn't a movie about them perishing. I wish they were here to see me."

