Harlem Globetrotters volunteer at food bank, pack boxes for Harvey victims

Moose and Flip, members of the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters, volunteered at Houston Food Bank on September 19, 2017. They helped pack disaster boxes for those effected by Hurricane Harvey. Photos: Harlem Globetrotters

HOUSTON - Two of the Harlem Globetrotters volunteered at the Houston Food Bank, helping volunteers pack boxes for Harvey victims.

Moose and Flip showed off their unique skills while lending a hand on Tuesday at HFB's Portwall facility.

PHOTOS: Harlem Globetrotters visit the Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank's most needed donation items are:

- Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops: vegetables, fruit

- Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

- Peanut butter

- Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.

- Toiletries

- Paper goods

- Diapers

- Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray

Click here for more information on how you can help.

© 2017 KHOU-TV