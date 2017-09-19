Harlem Globetrotters volunteer at food bank, pack boxes for Harvey victims

HOUSTON - Two of the Harlem Globetrotters volunteered at the Houston Food Bank, helping volunteers pack boxes for Harvey victims.
Moose and Flip showed off their unique skills while lending a hand on Tuesday at HFB's Portwall facility.
PHOTOS: Harlem Globetrotters visit the Houston Food Bank
The Houston Food Bank's most needed donation items are:
- Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops: vegetables, fruit
- Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken
- Peanut butter
- Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.
- Toiletries
- Paper goods
- Diapers
- Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray
Click here for more information on how you can help.
