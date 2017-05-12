Great gifts for mom at Dash Spring Market

HOUSTON – The bi-annual market is set up in style at Silver Street Studios on Edwards Street near Sawyer just west of downtown Houston.

The space is used for art showcases and events. The beautiful and unique DASH market is both.

Throughout the weekend, shoppers can browse more than 80 dealer booths and hear from special guests and enlightening speakers who will share their insights on 2017 design trends, DIY projects, and how-to’s.

On Sunday, DASH celebrates Mother’s Day with live music, mimosas and brunch options.

For more info, visit: https://www.dashhouston.com/

