Good Samaritan saves child from drowning

WYLIE - Police were called to the scene of a possible drowning situation in Wylie on June 20.

Prior to Wylie EMS and police arriving on scene, a Good Samaritan rescued a 5-year-old from the pool located at the 1000 block of Sheldon Dr.

Once authorities arrived, the boy was taken to a local hospital and treated.

At the time of the incident, the Good Samaritan had left before being recognized and identified for his effort.

Through social media and witness information, the City of Wylie was able to identify the man as 20-year-old, Devonte Emory.

The City of Wylie released the following statement about Emory:

"Wylie Fire Rescue and the Wylie Police Department would like to publicly recognize and thank Devonte for his selfless act. Devonte is a true local hero. We look to publicly recognize Devonte in the near future, once a date is selected."

The 5-year-old boy has been released and is doing well.

