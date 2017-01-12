Girl dresses up like Ruth Bader Ginsburg for superhero day, RBG sends letter

Michele Threefoot dresses up as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for her school's Superhero Day. (Photo: Krista Threefoot)

Who did the better impersonation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ?

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon or 8-year-old Michele Threefoot?

Sorry, Kate, but the Washington, D.C .-area third grader slayed so severely in her RBG get-up that the 83-year-old judge sent her a letter.

Krista Threefoot said her daughter had read and re-read, "I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark," a picture book of the justice's lifetime of standing up for what she believes in.

"Michele really identified with many of the stories related in the book," Krista said. "She gets fired up over injustice, especially when it has to do with girls not having the same opportunities as boys do."

So when Michele's school hosted Superhero Day, she forewent the traditional imposing female characters and decided to go with the pint-sized justice, complete with her thick eyeglass frames.

"When superhero day came around, it just clicked," Krista said. "She isn't really interested in Marvel or other superheroes, but she knew of a real life superhero so she went with that."

Shortly before Christmas, Krista shared a Facebook photo of Michele donning the Ginsburg garb with the caption, "Yes, world. Girls who read are dangerous." Her striking resemblance and backstory made her a mini viral sensation. Ginsburg's administrative assistant told Krista the justice found out after multiple people contacted the office.

"She told me that Justice Ginsburg thought it was great and that she wanted to send Michele a hand-written note," Krista said.

She did. It arrived Thursday.

On Friday morning, Michele's parents surprised her with the letter. She rushed to get ready for school so she could read it.

In the justice's handwriting, the letter said, "Dear Michele, You look just like me! May you continue to thrive on reading and learning. Every good wish, Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's letter to 8-year-old Michele Threefoot. (Photo: Krista Threefoot) Michele was "so excited," Krista said. " Her favorite part of it was that Justice Ginsburg said she looked just like her."

The letter also came with a typed quote of Ginsburg's: "Reading is the key that opens doors to many good things in life. Reading shaped my dreams, and more reading helped me make my dreams come true."

Michele mailed her response to the justice today. She's a little overwhelmed by her newfound celebrity, but is finding time to focus on school tests.

Does Michele aim for a life in law like Ginsburg? Krista said that's yet to be determined.

"Whenever I ask her what she wants to be when she grows up, she says that she is only 8 and has plenty of time to decide," Krista said. "So I guess she will surprise us all."

