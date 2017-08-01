Girl, 4, asks Colorado police officer to check new home for monsters

A four-year-old Colorado girl didn't want to take any chances when moving into a new home, so she called on law enforcement to sweep the property for monsters.

Sidney Fahrenbruch, 4, met Longmont police officer David Bonday at a community event in early July, about a week before she moved into a new home, Inside Edition reported. Sidney's mom, Megan Fahrenbruch, said her daughter, who wants to be a police officer when she grows up, didn't hesitate to ask Bonday for help.

"He loved her the first time he met her because she was wearing her police outfit," Megan told Inside Edition. "She instantly gravitated toward him. That's when she asked him if he'd come check her new house for monsters."

Bonday told ABC that he agreed to stop by the house and do a thorough check with Sidney. On July 23, Sidney met Bonday in front of her house, and they checked the property and even the bushes for monsters.

