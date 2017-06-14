Girl, 12, uses first aid method learned from 'The Hunger Games' to save friend

Jennifer Lawrence in 2008's "The Hunger Games." (Photo: Murray Close, AP)

Sometimes it pays to play close attention to what you read, even in fantasy books.

That's what a group of preteen Massachusetts girls found out when one of them, 12-year-old Megan Gething, used a tourniquet method she had learned from reading The Hunger Games to save a friend from possibly bleeding to death.

According to the Gloucester Times,the girls were playing in marshland near their Rockport homes when Mackenzie George, also 12, slipped against a metal pump and cut her leg open, leaving a 10-inch long, 3-inch wide gash, gushing with blood.

"I didn’t feel anything,” George told the paper of the June 3 incident. “I thought I just bumped my leg, but when I pulled it up, I saw the cut and I started screaming to call 911.”

That’s when Gething, remembering a scene from the The Hunger Games, which became a blockbuster movie in 2008, jumped into action and tied a pair of shorts around her friend’s leg to stanch the blood flow.

"I figured it was a well-known method of stopping bleeding," she said.

Meanwhile, she told the Times, she asked another girl, Zoe Tallgrass, to run for help. "Going through my mind was just helping 'Kenzie," she said.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM