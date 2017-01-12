Get a sneak peak of the new 59 Bridge Lights

HOUSTON -- If you're on Highway 59, the Southwest Freeway, at night you're in for a real treat.
Gandy2 Lighting Design shared photos Thursday of the new 59 Bridge Lights being tested near Spur 527.
Designers are making their final tweaks to the color-changing lights, which are expected to be fully set up in time for the upcoming Super Bowl.
Photos: Sneak peak of the new 59 Bridge Lights
The Montrose, Graustark, Mandell, Dunlavy, and Woodhead bridges were first lit with a different system when they were built in 2001, but they weren't maintained and quickly burnt out.
The Houston Chronicle reports the new lighting system, paid for by the Montrose Management District, Texas Department of Transportation and Houston-Galveston Area Council, cost $2 million.
