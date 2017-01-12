Get a sneak peak of the new 59 Bridge Lights

The much-anticipated new 59 Bridge Lights, designed by Gandy2 Lighting, have begun testing. You may have seen them on sporadically over the last few nights as contractors and designers make their final tweaks to the dramatic color-changing lights. (Photo: G2LD gandy² lighting design)

HOUSTON -- If you're on Highway 59, the Southwest Freeway, at night you're in for a real treat.

Gandy2 Lighting Design shared photos Thursday of the new 59 Bridge Lights being tested near Spur 527.

Designers are making their final tweaks to the color-changing lights, which are expected to be fully set up in time for the upcoming Super Bowl.

Photos: Sneak peak of the new 59 Bridge Lights

The Montrose, Graustark, Mandell, Dunlavy, and Woodhead bridges were first lit with a different system when they were built in 2001, but they weren't maintained and quickly burnt out.

The Houston Chronicle reports the new lighting system, paid for by the Montrose Management District, Texas Department of Transportation and Houston-Galveston Area Council, cost $2 million.

(Photo credit: Gandy2 Lighting design)

