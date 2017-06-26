Georgetown bakery offering free cupcakes in exchange for tips to solve crime

A local bakery chain is providing a sweet incentive to anyone who helps them track down an alleged counterfeiter.

Gigi's Cupcakes is offering free cupcakes for a year if anyone's tips lead to an arrest of a man they claim walked into the store and used fake $50 bills to buy a single cupcake.

The owner Chet Kenisell said the incident happened while a recently-hired cashier was working.

He said the suspect is accused of committing similar crimes at multiple locations, including his Cedar Park bakery and other businesses in the Wolf Ranch area.

"It's not going to kill my business or anything like that. We just want to get the guy caught," Kenisell said. "And it's an excellent opportunity for us to provide additional training to our staff and to point out that this may happen."

Kenisell said the deal would be four free cupcakes a week for one year.

