If you are in the market for a used car, and want to make all your exes in Texas jealous, write this down. A 2012 Bentley Continental GTC formerly owned by country music superstar George Strait is up for sale in San Antonio on Autotrader.com.

The powerful 12 cylinder engine can get you to Amarillo by morning, and you know dropping the top while cruising through the heartland will leave you with a smile.





The Bentley comes in fully loaded in black with an all white interior, leather seats, keyless entry, backup cameras, multi-zone climate control, nav system, cruise control, cd player and very low mileage.





As a bonus, the car's owner's manual is even signed by the King himself!

Better move fast on this one because you know what they say, easy come, easy go!

See the listing at Autotrader.com here

PHOTOS: George Strait's Bentley goes up for sale

