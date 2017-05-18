KHOU
Galveston's 'Beach Revue' is a blast from the past

The Galveston Island Beach Revue is a weekend long party that tips its hat to yesteryear.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 10:19 AM. CDT May 18, 2017

GALVESTON, Texas - The Galveston Island Beach Revue is a weekend long party that tips its hat to yesteryear. 

It takes place this weekend, beginning tomorrow (Friday) night.

The fun includes a bathing beauty pageant that features 40 women in vintage swimwear, a car show, live music, beer tasting and food.  Entry to all events is free.

For more info, visit:   http://www.galvestonbeachrevue.com/

