Galveston's 'Beach Revue' is a blast from the past

GALVESTON, Texas - The Galveston Island Beach Revue is a weekend long party that tips its hat to yesteryear.

It takes place this weekend, beginning tomorrow (Friday) night.

The fun includes a bathing beauty pageant that features 40 women in vintage swimwear, a car show, live music, beer tasting and food. Entry to all events is free.

For more info, visit: http://www.galvestonbeachrevue.com/

