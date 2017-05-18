Galveston's 'Beach Revue' is a blast from the past

GALVESTON, Texas - The Galveston Island Beach Revue is a weekend long party that tips its hat to yesteryear.
It takes place this weekend, beginning tomorrow (Friday) night.
The fun includes a bathing beauty pageant that features 40 women in vintage swimwear, a car show, live music, beer tasting and food. Entry to all events is free.
For more info, visit: http://www.galvestonbeachrevue.com/
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs