Galveston Co. deputy helps saves man's life after crash

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- A man is fighting for his life in the hospital Wednesday night, but his family says he's alive thanks to a Galveston County Sheriff's Deputy.

She managed to bring him back to life not once but twice after an accident.

What is even more remarkable is that Deputy Jennifer Olvera wasn't even supposed to be working last Wednesday.

That day though she was driving east on FM 517 when "there was a big box truck and it was stopped in the middle of the road."

On the other side of that box truck, 57-year-old Michael Laney lying on the ground. According to deputies, he had been violently tossed over the handlebars of his motorcycle.

Witnesses believe Laney slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting a car.

"I asked him, 'Hey can you speak to me?' No response," Olvera said, knowing she had to act quickly after seeing his face turn purple.

She says she started chest compressions and checked for a pulse.

"So I kept his head back and opened his mouth and he took two breaths and then he stopped breathing again and I checked his pulse again--no pulse," Deputy Olvera said.

So she began the compressions once again and Laney started breathing again. She said he stayed breathing until the San Leon Fire Department showed up.

Lifelight then took Laney to UTMB in Galveston.

"My training I guess just kicks in, you don't really think about it," Olvera said. "I'm not a hero. I'm here to help."

Deputy Olvera has been with Galveston County for eight years, serving as the sheriff's secretary before heading to the police academy herself.

She's been on patrol just over a year.

Laney is still in critical condition in the ICU at UTMB as of Wednesday night.

